Cougar bowlers split vs. Kenton

VW independent sports

KENTON — Van Wert’s girls varsity bowling team defeated Kenton 2569-2212 at Hillcrest Lanes on Thursday. Top bowlers for Van Wert (2-0, 1-0 WBL) were junior Aydreigh Hanicq (226-210-436 series) Junior Makayla Wannemacher (187-220-407). Senior Reagan Horine had a 190-191-381 series.

The junior varsity girls defeated Kenton 1289-1202. Sophomore Bailey Lane led the way with a 159-130-289 series. Senior Hannah Kennedy had a 134 game and freshman Ruby English had a 110 game.

Both boys teams came up short against Kenton.

The varsity lost 2713-2683. Top bowlers for Van Wert were freshman Ryan Hammons (202-179-381), junior Zaide Blue (179-200-379), and freshman Scot Hudson (171-193-364). Senior Tristan Blackmore had a 173-181-354 series, and freshman Braden Miller added in a 152 game.

“The boys team is very young and still developing, but they’ve shown tremendous progress since the first day of practice,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “While they are currently 0–2 overall and 0–1 in the WBL, the growth and improvement each week are clear, and we’re excited to see them continue to build confidence and experience throughout the season.”

The junior varsity also lost to Kenton. Top bowlers were freshman Ethan Etzler (157-154-311) and freshman Ethan Mendenhall (122-135-257).