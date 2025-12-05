Cougar wrestlers open season with a ‘W’

VW independent sports

KENTON – Thursday’s season opener was a success for the Van Wert wrestling team, as the Cougars traveled to Kenton and jumped out to a 43-0 lead before finishing off the dual meet 66-10. Individual results are as follows:

106 – Alianna Estrada (VW) win by forfeit 6-0 VW

113 – Owen Bates (VW) win by forfeit 12-0 VW

120 – Jillian Sempkowski (VW) win by fall :55 over Ava Grindell (K) 18-0 VW

126 – Heath Calvelage (VW) win by forfeit 24-0 VW

132 – Ryan Wallace (VW) win by tech fall 16-1 over David Modd (K) 29-0 VW

138 – Roman Martin (VW) win by major decision 19-9 over Harrison Brien (K) 33-0 VW

144 – Gavin Gonzalez (VW) win by major decision 14-1 over Max Farley (K) 37-0 VW

150 – Carter Bledsoe (VW) win by forfeit 43-0 VW

157 — Isaiah Mundy (K) win by tech fall 17-2 over Briggs Wallace (VW) 43-5 VW

165 — Devon Burker (VW) win by fall :39 over Isaiah Poland (K) 49-5 VW

175 — Phillip Burker (VW) win by fall :40 over Bradyn Hildereth (K) 54-5 VW

190 – Isaac Blevins (K) win by tech fall 17-2 over Auston Welker (VW) 54-10 VW

215 – Max Heuerman (VW) win by fall :39 over Michael Hare (K) 60-10 VW

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) win by fall 2:45 over Brison Laubis (K) 66-10 VW

The Cougars are back in action Saturday as the compete in the Jim McCracken Invitational at Sidney High School.