Edward Knuth

Edward Knuth, 61, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born October 18, 1964, in Van Wert to Edward Paul and Evelyn (Metler) Knuth. They both preceded him in death.

Edward is survived by children, Nicole (Knuth) Lee, Chris Knuth, and Amanda Trejo; grandchildren, Makenzie Shock, Morgan Shock, and Jainde Trejo; siblings, Evelyn (Don) Mercer, George Searfoss, Everett “Bud” (Marie) Jewell, Jessie (Danny) Chesbro, and Kathy (Parks) Jewell; sister-in-law, Lourna Jewell; special cousin, Sandy Oliver, and several nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Knuth, Ernie Jewell, Chuck Searfoss, Sonny Jewell, Bob Jewell, Darlene (Jewell) Dawson, Jacque Jewell, Jilda (Searfoss) Yoh, Helen (Jewell) Richardson, Kathleen “Kitty” Jewell, Toni (Searfoss) Baker, and Sophie “Sol” Jewell, and nephew, Mike Chesbro.

Edward worked construction for many years. He loved to cook, working outside doing yard work and chopping wood. Edward could be found rocking out with his siblings in the barn where he loved to dance especially doing the jumping splits and playing the air guitar.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 6, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to Nicole Lee.