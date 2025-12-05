Giving Tuesday very successful locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

On December 2, the community joined together to celebrate Giving Tuesday, a global day dedicated to generosity and philanthropy.

The Van Wert County Foundation embraced the spirit of giving by matching donations up to $10,000 per fund made to Charitable Organization Endowment Funds and select Permanent Designated Funds held within the Foundation. These endowed funds are a permanent financial resource where the principal is preserved and invested. The earnings from each fund provide annual distributions, giving nonprofits a reliable source of support for their operations and mission.

Giving Tuesday 2025 was a remarkable success. Contributions, including the VWCF match, totaled $366,308. The money will directly support local organizations and community projects by increasing the income they receive from their funds, helping them continue their good work.

,“Giving Tuesday has always been one of my favorite days and this year is no different,” said Laney Nofer, Grants and Programs Coordinator. “I am blown away by the support of our community and how deeply people value our local nonprofits and community projects. That generosity strengthens the programs and opportunities that make this community so special.”

For more information or to explore how you can contribute to the permanent impact of local non-profits, visit the Van Wert County Foundation at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. You can also reach out via phone at 419.238.1743 or email laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.