Lodge memorial service this Sunday

VW independent staff/submitted information

A reminder that Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197’s annual memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday in the Lodge Room.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks mandates that the first Sunday in December of each year be set aside as the day in the Order when Elks shall pause and pay their respects to those members who have passed away.

This year the Lodge will remember the following deceased members: William Brent Stripe, Charles R. McGinnis Sr., Rodger D. Hoffman, D. Christopher Wilson, Stephen W. Conrad, Joseph M. Sheldon, W. Edward Hatcher, Charles R. Boroff, Johnny W. Smith and F. Donald Hangartner.

This years’ service will feature Randy Long as the main speaker. The memorial service is open to the public and all are invited to attend.