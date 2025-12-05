Pediatric cancer research grants awarded

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente announced a $5 million statewide investment in multiple pediatric cancer research studies aimed at improving the detection and treatment of cancer in children.

The announcement took place at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one of five grant recipients.

“Pediatric cancer research is vital to improve survival rates and understand the unique biology of childhood cancers,” Governor DeWine said. “Funding research that is driven by Ohio’s best and brightest children’s hospitals and researchers demonstrates once again that Ohio is a leader in caring for, prioritizing, and supporting children and families.”

Established as part of the state fiscal year 2026-2027 state biennial budget, this grant is awarded to the following Ohio-based healthcare and non-profit research organizations:

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic

Dayton Children’s Hospital

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance

Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

“Investing in pediatric cancer research is one of the many ways Governor DeWine continues to prioritize Ohio’s children,” said Kara Wente, director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. “This funding will advance critical research that helps Ohio’s children grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.”

“Today, better than 80 percent of Ohio children diagnosed with cancer will survive these cancers, up from around 20 percent in the 1970s,” said Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, director of the Ohio Department of Health. “We’ve come a long way, but there’s still a lot of work to do. These grant dollars will advance research that helps pediatric cancer survivors live longer.”

The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital will test a blood-based liquid biopsy as a new way to detect pediatric cancers earlier and monitor high-risk children without relying on invasive procedures or frequent MRI/CT scans.

“We are grateful for the funding from the Ohio Department of Children and Youth and for Governor DeWine’s unfailing support to improve child health,” said Dennis Durbin, MD, MSCE, president, Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Our investigators, Dr. Samara Potter and Dr. Katherine Miller, have developed an assay using advanced sequencing to detect tumor DNA through a simple blood draw. This funding will expand their research into a more cost-effective and less invasive test for children and young adults with a high risk of developing cancer or a recurrence of cancer, leading to improved outcomes for these patients.”

Grantees were selected by a review team and scored based on their experience, study design, objectives, and expected outcomes for children and families in Ohio impacted by pediatric cancer. All research must be completed in Ohio.