Shawnee overwhelms Crestview 72-46

VW independent sports

LIMA — The Bertke brothers were too much for Crestview to handle, as Shawnee defeated the Knights 72-46 on Friday night.

6-6 senior Beckett Bertke finished with 22 points, including 10 in the third quarter, and 6-7 junior Trevick Bertke added 15 points, all but two in the first half. In addition, Luke Marshall scored 10 points in the first half and finished with 12.

The Indians (2-1) led 17-9 after the first quarter, then outscored the Knights 24-13 in the second quarter to take a 41-22 lead into halftime. Trevick and Beckett Bertke each scored seven points in the second stanza and Marshall drilled a pair of treys. Shawnee led 59-43 after three quarters.

Cash Hammons led Crestview with 15 points, including three triples, and Hudson Perrott added 12 points, nine via treys.

Crestview (1-1) will host Parkway today, with the junior varsity contest tipping off at 5 p.m.