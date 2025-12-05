Youngsters learn to swim, gain confidence in the water

Local children had the chance to learn how to swim and learn about water safety. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has wrapped up its six-week youth swim lesson program, a milestone that marks more than just the end of classes – it celebrates dozens of children taking important steps toward lifelong water safety.

“ Water safety is a priority at the YMCA,” YMCA of Van Wert County CEO Hugh Kocab said. “Teaching children and adults how to swim and be safe around water is not only our goal, it is the goal of Ys across the country.”

The Center for Disease Control CDC lists drowning as the No. 1 specific cause of death among children 1-4 years old. Just as alarming statistics show over half (55 percent) of adults have never taken a swimming lesson. This season brought families together from across the community, with swimmers ranging from toddlers in parent-tot classes to older participants challenging themselves in advanced polliwog.

Throughout the program, children progressed through developmentally designed levels: pike for beginners ages 3–6, followed by eel and ray for growing swimmers ages 6–10. Older participants learned foundational skills in polliwog before advancing to more complex techniques in advanced polliwog. Each class focused on age-appropriate instruction, safety habits, and the confidence needed to move comfortably in the water.

At the final session, every child was evaluated on the skills they spent weeks learning – safe entry and exit, floating, controlled breathing, arm and leg coordination, and emergency responses. Parents received feedback outlining whether their swimmer is ready to move up or continue developing in their current level.

The lessons represented far more than technique. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental injury-related deaths among children, and structured swim education is one of the strongest layers of prevention. Officials said the YMCA’s goal is not simply to help kids swim, it is to equip them with the awareness, resilience, and instinctual safety responses that can save lives.

“I absolutely love teaching these kids,” Aquatics Director Libby Price said. “Every lesson goes deeper than learning strokes – it’s about helping them understand how to rescue themselves in tough situations. It’s not just about becoming swimmers, it’s about giving them the skills and confidence that could one day protect their lives.”

The YMCA extended gratitude to all families who participated and looks forward to welcoming swimmers back for future sessions. The staff also noted as families think ahead to winter activities, swim lessons can be a meaningful gift that supports both confidence and safety in the water.