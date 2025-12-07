Christmas choir concert…

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 9, in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Auditorium, the Van Wert Middle School seventh and eighth grade choirs along with SA and TB ensembles will perform their Christmas choir concert. Selections such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Beautiful December,” and “The First Noel,” along with other Christmas classics will be shared. The public is welcome to attend this free event to welcome the holiday season. Photo submitted