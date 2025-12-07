Full agenda for Van Wert City Council

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Judging by the agenda, Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council could be a busy one. It’s the next to last meeting of 2025 for the council, which meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

An ordinance to accept an application filed by the Marsh Foundation for the annexation of land north of U.S. 30 in Ridge and Hoaglin townships is on the agenda. It will be introduced as an emergency ordinance, meaning the usual three readings will likely be waived in lieu of one vote.

An ordinance formally setting an income tax credit at 25 percent is expected to be voted on during the meeting. During the November 24 meeting of Van Wert City Council, Mayor Ken Markward explained that in September of 2017, then- members of council doubled the tax credit from 25 to 50 percent for city residents who worked elsewhere and paid income taxes to other municipalities. It was done with the intention it would be rescinded if an income tax increase that was on the ballot that fall failed. The proposed tax increase did not pass, but the council at the time never formally passed legislation to drop the credit back down to 25 percent, meaning several hundred people who live in the city but work elsewhere overpaid. Once the final amount is determined, a transfer of funds will be needed to reimburse those who were affected.

Items scheduled for their third and final reading include an ordinance allowing Mayor Ken Markward to sign a petition for annexation of property at the southeast corner of Woodland Ave. and John Brown Rd., along with a separate ordinance for fire protection agreements with Pleasant and Hoaglin townships.

The city’s 2026 budget ordinance is up for its second reading. It’s expected to be approved at council’s next meeting, scheduled for December 22.

The agenda includes a salary ordinance for employees at Van Wert Municipal Court, several routine year-end fund transfers, along with a resolution accepting the dedication of Jennings Crossing.

The usual administrative and council committee chair reports are on the agenda.

Dawn Kennedy and Juli Hamilton, owners of Artful Kitchen Collective, which will be located in the former Winan’s Chocolate & Coffee Shop on E. Main St., are on the agenda as public speakers.

Prior to the meeting, a public hearing will be held at 6:15 p.m. regarding two zoning changes.

All council meetings are held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The regular meetings are streamed live on the city’s website then are archived for on-demand viewing.