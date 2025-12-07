On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and unless otherwise noted, pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m.
WKSD
Tuesday, December 9 – Antwerp at Ottoville (girls)
Thursday, December 11 – Hicksville at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, December 12 – Spencerville at Crestview (boys)
Saturday, December 13 – Wayne Trace at Crestview (boys, 6 p.m. pregame)
WERT
Friday, December 12 – Elida at Van Wert
Saturday, December 13 – Van Wert at Kalida
