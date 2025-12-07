On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and unless otherwise noted, pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m.

WKSD

Tuesday, December 9 – Antwerp at Ottoville (girls)

Thursday, December 11 – Hicksville at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, December 12 – Spencerville at Crestview (boys)

Saturday, December 13 – Wayne Trace at Crestview (boys, 6 p.m. pregame)

WERT

Friday, December 12 – Elida at Van Wert

Saturday, December 13 – Van Wert at Kalida