Roundup: wrestling, boys, girls hoops

VW independent sports

Wrestling

Cougars at McCracken Invite

SIDNEY — Van Wert’s Owen Bates and Briggs Wallace earned individual championships at the McCracken Sidney Invitational on Saturday.

Bates won the 113-pound weight class with a 19-3 technical fall over Greenville’s Cohen Stebbins in the finals. He went 5-0 on the day, with four of the victories coming via pins. Wallace captured the 157-pound title with an identical 19-3 technical fall victory over Brandt Patton of Versailles. Wallace was also undefeated on the day.

In the 190 pound weight class, Van Wert’s Max Heuerman finished as the runner-up after dropped a 10-1 major decision to Cale Henry of Versailles. Carter Bledsoe (150) and Breese Bollenbacher (285) each recorded third place finishes for the Cougars, while Braddex Agler finished fourth at 144 pounds.

Lincolnview’s Max Hammons goes to the basket for two points against Continental. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Versailles won the team title with 347.5 points, while Greenville was the runner-up (248). Allen East was third (198) and Van Wert (177.5) was fourth at the 11-team tournament.

Complete results can be found here.

Boys basketball

Crestview 60 Parkway 41

CONVOY — Crestview had three players in double figures and the Knights earned their first victory of the season with a 60-41 home win over Parkway on Saturday.

Cash Hammons led the way with six treys and 18 points, including three three pointers in the first quarter and two more in the second period. Hayden Perrott finished with 14 points and Will Sheets added 13 points, all in the middle two quarters.

The Knights led 13-11 after one quarter, then expanded the lead to 34-22 at halftime. Perrott scored seven points in the second period, while Sheets and Hammons each had six points. Crestview enjoyed a 52-35 lead after three quarters.

Eli Schumm was Parkway’s only double digit scorer, as he finished with 11 points, with nine on treys. Cohen Korte added eight points and Boston Korte and Jacoby Triplett each finished with six points.

Crestview (1-2) will open Northwest Conference play at home against Spencerville Friday night, then will entertain Wayne Trace the following night. Parkway (1-1) will begin MAC play on the road Friday night at Versailles.

Lincolnview 70 Continental 30

CONTINENTAL — Max Hammons and Marshall Hammons combined for 38 points and Lincolnview improved to 3-0 on the season with a 70-30 road win Saturday night.

Max Hammons hit 10-of-13 shot attempts and finished with 22 points, while Marshall Hammons accounted for 16 points and snagged a team high seven rebounds. In all, 10 players scored for Lincolnview.

The Lancers enjoyed a comfortable 20-12 lead after one quarter, then dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Pirates 41-8 in 16 minutes. Lincolnview finished with a 23-15 rebounding advantage and had just four turnovers, compared to 13 by Continental.

Lincolnview will hit the road twice next weekend, with the NWC opener at Lima Central Catholic on Friday, then a trip to Ada on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 55 Waynesfield-Goshen 16

10 different Lancers scored and Lincolnview raced by Waynesfield Goshen 55-16 on Saturday.

Kassidy Hammons led the way with 19 points, including three second quarter treys. Ella Elling added eight points, Destiny Breese had two first half triples and six points, Joey-Kate Carey, Mya Wilkinson and Keira Breese each scored four points, Annabel Horstman and Brooklyn Byrne each scored three points and Quinlyn Walker Brenna Keysor each scored two points. Liberty Glaser led Waynesfield-Goshen (0-5) with 13 points.

The Lancers (2-2) led 15-7 after the first quarter, then outscored the Tigers 20-2 in the second quarter for a 35-9 halftime lead. It was 41-16 after three quarters.

Lincolnview will play at Elida on Tuesday.