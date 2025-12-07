Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Van Wert High School senior Catherine Kramer (above) and Crestview High School senior Emily Lichtle (below) as Students of the Month for November. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each one has received a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Kramer and Lichtle are pictured with Student of the Month Chair Linda J. Stanley. Photos submitted