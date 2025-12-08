DAR meets, reveals busts and new logo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Isaac Van Wart Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met for Christmas 2025 fellowship and food recently. Special guests were: DAR State Regent Christina Eberst-Nehring and NW Director Patricia James-Hesser.

James-Hesser spoke on NSDAR upcoming state and district events including Christmas activities and the Service Dogs program for Veterans with PTSD. Eberst-Nehring talked about ongoing research and cataloging of museum historical documents.

Regent Debra Hardeman led the meeting and mentioned the DAR’s attendance at the busts reveal party in Van Wert for Isaac Van Wart, David Williams, and John Paulding.

DAR State Regent Christina Eberst-Nehring and NW Director Patricia James-Hesser spoke to the Isaac Van Wart DAR. Photo submitted

“The engraved plaque, with the reproduction busts display, names our IVW DAR CHAPTER as instrumental in researching and bringing the busts to Van Wert County in time for the 2026 America 250- Celebration of our Nation, Hardeman said.”

Funders Jan, Deb and Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger are also on the plaque and the IVW DAR thanked them for their generosity to the community of Van Wert County. Thad Lichtensteiger was the project manager for making the dream come true. The display can be seen at 135 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert. Check the Van Wert County Historical Society’s Facebook page for the available hours of showing.

Anyone interested in learning more about joining the Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to email Chapter Registrar Mickey McConahay at: mickey.mcconahay@gmail.com . Visit DAR’s website at www.isaacvanwartdar.org.