Dr. Gilbert Butler

Dr. Gilbert Butler, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 5, 2025, in his home in Van Wert, surrounded by family.

Gil was born on April 26, 1950 in Cincinnati, the son of Jesse P. Butler and Betty Jane (Price) Butler who preceded him in death. On June 23, 1976, he married Mary L. (Geiger) Butler, his “Falcon Flame” who survives.

Other survivors include his sons, Cebron “C.B.” J. (Kimberly) Butler of Lima, Philip S. Butler of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Christopher I. Butler of Van Wert; grandchildren, Jordan J. Butler of Van Wert, and Claire I. and Drew A. Butler of Lima. Gil is also survived by his siblings, Reginald (Diane) Butler of Holiday, Florida and sister Vicki I. Butler of Cincinnati. In addition, Gil is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gil grew up in West College Hill, also know as the “Sub”. There he became a member of the Second Baptist Church. He graduated from North College Hill High School in 1968. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1972. He then pursued a masters degree at Purdue University in 1974 in social psychology. Gil furthered his education in 1988 when he earned his doctorate in psychology at Wright State University in Dayton where he was awarded the “Dean’s Award” on behalf of his class.

Gil began working as a probation officer in Dayton and then moved to Franklin County Children Services where he was a counselor. In 1988, Gil became the Director of the Starr Commonwealth, a private school for troubled boys and girls. After that he spent 24 years working at Foundations Behavioral Center in Celina where he was also the clinical director. He also continued to work at the Paulding and Westwood Behavioral Center in Van Wert. Gil also had his own private practice between jobs.

In his spare time Gil liked researching his family roots and genealogy became his passion. He also was an avid reader and studied philosophy, religions, meditation and African-American history. Gil will always be remembered for his calm, patient, caring and compassionate nature. His family will always remember being serenaded with his harmonica on their birthdays and his delicious – mouth watering pancakes.

A family celebration of life for Gil will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Van Wert CHP Home Care and Hospice.

