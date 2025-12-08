Holiday season grand finale this Saturday

By Quincy Thompson

The holiday season is nearing its grand finale at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and there’s just one more opportunity to celebrate it in unforgettable fashion. This Saturday, December 13, audiences are invited to step back into a warm, nostalgic world of country Christmas classics with Jason Petty’s Classic Nashville Christmas, a heartwarming musical experience designed to bring families, friends, and community together. Sponsored by the Family of Marilyn Merkle.

The performance, beginning at 7:30 p.m., promises a timeless collection of holiday hits delivered through the storytelling charm and unmistakable Nashville sound that has made this show a seasonal favorite. From playful toe-tappers to beloved sacred melodies, Classic Nashville Christmas weaves together generations of holiday tradition with a distinctly country flair. Expect favorites like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Blue Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and a host of others connected to legends such as Brenda Lee, Jim Reeves, Elvis Presley, and Alan Jackson.

At the heart of the show is Jason Petty, a celebrated performer known for his authentic portrayals of classic country artists. Petty first gained national recognition for his award-winning Off-Broadway role as Hank Williams in Hank Williams: Lost Highway, earning rave reviews for his uncanny voice, storytelling ability, and emotional connection to country music history. Through productions such as Classic Nashville Roadshow and Classic Nashville Christmas, Petty has become a leading ambassador for preserving and celebrating America’s musical past. His performances seamlessly blend live music, historical anecdotes, period-inspired staging, and warm, personable humor, creating a show that feels both nostalgic and wonderfully alive.

With Christmas just days away and the year drawing to a close, the Niswonger is ready to welcome guests for one final holiday gathering. Executive Director Jarin Hart shared:

“Classic Nashville Christmas is your last chance this season to make holiday memories at the Niswonger; make them count with your friends and family.”

That sentiment reflects the spirit of the evening: a chance to slow down, savor the music of the season, and share a memorable night with the ones we love. For many, the Niswonger has become a cherished part of holiday tradition – and this year’s finale is sure to be one of warmth, comfort, and joyful celebration.

As you plan your final holiday outings, or check off the last names on your gift list, remember that the gift of entertainment lasts long after the wrapping paper is gone. Van Wert Live offers tickets to upcoming shows, along with gift cards that make perfect presents for friends, family members, employees, or anyone who could use a night out.

Make this Saturday a celebration to remember — and give the gift of live entertainment this Christmas season.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.