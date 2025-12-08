Middle Point accident…

Middle Point Fire Rescue and EMS units were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident at Convoy Rd. and Slane Rd at around 4:25 p.m. Monday. A Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck was eastbound on Convoy Rd. when it went off the left side of the road, approximately 200 feet from the intersection. It traveled on in a snow covered field and when it neared Slane Road it hit a roadside ditch and came to rest. The driver was removed from the truck and quickly transported by EMS to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Patrol were at the scene as well. OSHP is investigating the accident. Bob Barnes photo