Real estate transfers 12/1-12/5/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from December 1-5, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ATTY, National Default REO Services LLC ATTY to Enos Schwartz, Laura Schwartz – Van Wert inlots, lot 1653.

Robert A. Sharp Revocable Living Trust, Robert A. Sharp Revocable Living Trust TR, Kathryn M. Maag TR to Brielle J. Dirmeyer, Kaleb M. Rodriguez – a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Brielle Dirmeyer to Devford Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2147.

Paul T. Anderson, Sandra K. Anderson to Anderson Family Trust, Anderson Family Trust TR, Scott Anderson TR, Jayme Dougal TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4079.

Marlene A. High, Richard Elmer High Jr. to John Christopher High – a portion of Section 4 in Jackson Township.

Roger D. Fegley Trus, Roger D. Fegley Trust TR to Timothy R. Foust, Lori L. Foust – a portion of Section 3 in Harrison Township.

Bebout & Houg LLC to Elite Equity Holdings LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 78.

Benjamin D. Edd, Katie A. Eddy to Jeremy R. Fuson, Jennifer M. Gilkey – a portion of Section 4 in Liberty Township.

Elaine A. Sheehan, Elaine Sheehan, James P. Sheehan to 608 Cass LLC – Delphos subdivisions, lot 85.

Claire L. Smith to Ronald E. Smith, Abby O. Smith – Scott outlots, lot 5.

Estate of Stephen L. McGannon to Haley N. McGannon, Haley McGannon – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Marlene J. Yahn, Marlene J. Foss to Cassie C. Bevington, Cody R. Bevington – a portion of Section 13 in Liberty Township.

Mark A. Wiseman, Kathy S. Wiseman to Van Wert County Foundation, The Van Wert County Foundation – Van Wert inlots, lot 2521; lot 2522.

Estate of Tania S. Kreischer to Richard W. Kreischer – a portion of Section 25 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 25 in Tully Township.

Estate of Mary Eileen Dawson, estate of Mary E. Dawson to Bryan Dawson, Gary Dawson, William Dawson, Kathy Weiman – Convoy inlots, lot 344.

Estate of Elmer C. Roehm to Kerry Roehm, Annette Brehm – a portion of Section 28 in Willshire Township.

Jeraldine L. Thomas to Cody J. Klinker – a portion of Section 28 in Union Township.

Donald Robert Holdgreve, Sallie Lynette Holdgreve to Holdgreve Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Holdgreve Family Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Donald Robert Holdgreve TR, Sallie Lynette Holdgreve TR – a portion of Section 22 in Union township.

CK Renner Farms II LLC to Matthew G. Renner – a portion of Section 31 in Washington Township.

Matthew G. Renner, Kaylynn A. Renner to CK Renner Farms II LLC – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Estate of Edward L. Friedrich to Dorothy Liles, Marilyn S. Utrup, Barbara Kimmet, Kathy Rison, William Friedrich – a portion of Section 28 in Washington Township.

Kenneth M. Miller Jr., Kelly J. Miller to Kenneth M. Miller Jr., Kelly J. Miller – a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township.