YWCA hosting important January events

VW independent staff/submitted information

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the YWCA of Van Wert County is hosting a series of events to educate the community and raise vital funds to support survivors locally and across the nation.

Human trafficking takes many forms. While 73 percent of cases involve sex trafficking – the most recognized form – another 14 percent involve forced labor. Ohio ranks fourth nationwide for reported human trafficking cases, and perhaps most alarming is that over 60 percent of victims are trafficked by a family member or an intimate partner. (Statistics provided by Polaris Project.)

“There is a misconception in the U.S. that human trafficking looks like the kidnapping scenarios in movies,” said Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services. “The reality is that many traffickers are someone the victim had a relationship with prior to being trafficked, such as a boyfriend or parent.”

The mission of the YWCA of Van Wert County is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Human trafficking undermines this mission entirely, stripping individuals of freedom and treating victims as commodities. To elevate awareness and support its services for survivors, the YWCA is offering several community engagement opportunities throughout January.

The Lincolnview Lancers and Van Wert Cougars girls and boys basketball teams will face off on Saturday, January 3, in the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Game. Junior varsity matchups will begin at 10 a.m. at Lincolnview High School, followed by varsity games at Van Wert High school at 4 p.m. starting with the girls’ matchup, followed by the boys’ game. Donations will be taken at the door and all proceeds will benefit survivors of human trafficking being housed at the YWCA.

“We always look forward to this combined event with Lincolnview and Van Wert,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator. “This game allows us to broaden our outreach and share critical information with an entirely new audience.”

Every player, coach and cheerleader will receive a specially designed awareness t-shirt, sponsored by the following businesses: Mercy Health, Advanced Insurance Group, Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home, Baker McLure Law, BRSW (Bashore Reineck Stoller and Waterman), Bridgemill Private Wealth, Red Oak Realty (Amber Davis), Superior Credit Union and Sister’s Styles and Gifts.

A family-friendly event, Blackout Human Trafficking: GLOW BOWL 2026, will take place Sunday, January 18, from 1-4 p.m. at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. Participants will bowl under black lights and are encouraged to wear neon. A 50/50 raffle will also be offered.

The YWCA provides free Human Trafficking 101 trainings to schools, workplaces, and civic organizations interested in learning more about this issue. Information on trainings, upcoming events, donations, and YWCA programming is available at www.ywcavanwert.org. Social Media users are also invited to follow the YWCA on Facebook, Instagram (ywca_vanwertcounty) and X (@VanWertYWCA).

The YWCA is agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.