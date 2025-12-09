Cindy Lou Jones

Cindy Lou Jones, 68, of Van Wert passed away Saturday morning, December 6, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on November 15, 1957, in Van Wert, the daughter of Gale Warren Jones and Patricia Louise (Thurston) Jones, who both preceded her in death.

Surviving is her brother: Michael G. (Barbara) Jones of Sarasota, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Alan Jones and a sister, Caryl Ann Jones..

Cindy was a 1976 graduate of Van Wert High School and had attended Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert.

A memorial service will held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery of Ohio City at a later date. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Friday.

Preferred memorials:Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.