Local Salvation Army seeking help

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have 13 days left and are about halfway to this year’s goal.

The local Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers to keep bells at kettles ringing from Monday to Saturday. If you can’t ring a bell but still want to help, donations can be dropped directly in the kettles that are around the area or donations may be taken to the Van Wert Salvation Army, 120 N. Cherry St., Van Wert. Checks with “Red Kettles” in the memo line may be dropped in kettles or taken to the N. Cherry St. location.

Businesses can reach out to the local Salvation Army about Red Kettle sponsorships.

Major Deborah Weigner thanked everyone who has helped ring a bell or given a donation.