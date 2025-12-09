Michelle D. Klutka

Michelle D. Klutka, 62, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, December 5, 2025, at her residence.

She was born June 13, 1963. Michelle was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Van Wert American Legion.

Michelle is survived by her sons, Justin (Janine) Klutka and Jordan (Jennifer) Klutka; grandchildren, Noah, Owen, Avelynn and Will; a brother, William Humrickhouse of Ashley, Indiana, and nieces, Katlin, Quincy and Kendal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Theresa (Kintz) Humrickhouse, and a brother, Eric Humrickhouse.

Michelle loved the theater, singing, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and above all else, her cats.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack, officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

