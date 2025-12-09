The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025

Michelle D. Klutka

Michelle D. Klutka, 62, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, December 5, 2025, at her residence.

She was born June 13, 1963. Michelle was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Van Wert American Legion.

Michelle is survived by her sons, Justin (Janine) Klutka and Jordan (Jennifer) Klutka; grandchildren, Noah, Owen, Avelynn and Will; a brother, William Humrickhouse of Ashley, Indiana, and nieces, Katlin, Quincy and Kendal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Theresa (Kintz) Humrickhouse, and a brother, Eric Humrickhouse.

Michelle loved the theater, singing, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and above all else, her cats.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack, officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

