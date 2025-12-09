Steven W. Leiter

Steven W. Leiter, 79, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away December 5, 2025.

He was born September 26, 1946, in Van Wert, the son of Frederic Leiter and Charlotte Geherlich Leiter, who both preceded him in death. On August 22, 1969, he married Janet Wisniewski and together they built a loving home for 56 years.

Steve was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and spent many years working in the financial banking industry, always providing for his family with dedication and purpose. Steve’s life was defined by service – to his faith, his family, and his community.

Steven Leiter

A devoted member of Fairfield Church of Christ, he found great joy in serving Jesus. Through the church, he discovered a passion for the prison ministry of Kairos, and he could often be found greeting members with a warm smile or driving the church van for those with special needs. He loved spending time with his family doing anything from watching movies to traveling on vacations across the country. If his girls or grandkids were involved in an activity, Steve was there – proudly, faithfully, and without hesitation.

In April 2011, Steve received an extraordinary gift — his brother Paul selflessly donated a kidney, blessing Steve with 14 additional years of life. Steve’s gratitude for this gift was immeasurable. He used those years to pour even more love into his family, friends, and community. As a proud member of the Fairfield Optimist Club, Steve served for many years on the board and as president. He was an enthusiastic participant in a variety of service projects including their high school scholarship fund, the annual MASC soccer tournament, the turkey shoot fundraisers, mowing soccer fields for the youth leagues, and fishing derbies for the special needs community. There was so much more to Steve than just a list of accomplishments could capture.

He loved golf, movies, ice cream, and most of all time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet Leiter; three children Jodi (Rickey) Strother, Kimberly (Robert) Jerger, and Stephanie (Jason) Brown; grandchildren Sarah (John) Manovich, Nathan Strother, Roman (Katey) Jerger, Julia Jerger, Joseph Strother, Ashley Brown, Emily Brown and the late Joshua Brown; great-grandson Rodrick Jerger, and his siblings Patricia (John) Bigelow, Rebecca (Edward) Weingartner, and Paul (Laura) Leiter.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 15, at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., officiated by Brian Schrieber. Full military honors will precede the service at the church. Burial will take place on a later date in Van Wert. The family wishes to invite all to gather at the Fairfield Optimist Club, 194 Joe Nuxhall Way, Fairfield, immediately following the funeral to continue to celebrate Steve.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials to Fairfield Church of Christ, a portion of which will go to their local Kairos ministry.