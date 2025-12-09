Tickets remain for upcoming event

VW independent staff/submitted information

Space is limited, but tickets are still available for Historic Main Street Van Wert’s Open Doors event, a special one-night-only guided tour event featuring two of Van Wert’s most significant and newly renovated historic spaces.

On Friday, December 19, participants will enjoy exclusive guided access to the Van Wert Forward Union-Block Building (107 W. Main St.) and the Van Wert County Courthouse (121 E. Main St.), both standout examples of local preservation and revitalization efforts.

Tours will depart every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 8 p.m. Each tour will last approximately 1-2 hours. Tickets are $25 per person.

“This is a rare opportunity for the public to step inside two cornerstone projects that represent the momentum and future of downtown Van Wert,” said Mitch Price, Executive Director of Historic Main Street Van Wert. “We’re incredibly excited to open these doors and share the story of progress happening right here in our community.”

The Open Doors event is made possible through the support of the Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Forward and also Van Wert County Courthouse, whose investments continue to drive the downtown transformation.

Tickets can be reserved online at https://www.zeffy.com/…/ticketing/open-doors-downtown-tour.