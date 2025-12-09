VW independent girls hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Spencerville 59 Van Wert 41

SPENCERVILLE — The Bearcats pulled away from Van Wert in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Cougars 59-41 in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Spencerville led 15-12 after one quarter, then outscored Van Wert 17-7 in the second period for a 32-19 lead, which proved to be too much to overcome. The Bearcats also enjoyed a 17-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter and carried a 49-29 lead into the final stanza.

Tatum Schwartz led Spencerville with 13 points and was the only Bearcat in double figures. Briley Cook added nine points, Eilan Muniz eight points and Clara Goecke seven points. Jazz Florence led all scorers with 14 points, including a pair of treys in the opening quarter. Amaya Dowdy scored eight of her nine points in the second half.

Van Wert (0-4) will travel to Elida on Thursday while Spencerville (4-1) will host Crestview the same night.

Crestview 45 Fort Recovery 33

FORT RECOVERY — The Lady Knights won their third straight game by beating Fort Recovery 45-33 Tuesday night.

Kaci Gregory scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half and was 9-of-10 from the foul line. Peyton Hoffman added nine points in the win.

Fort Recovery led 15-10 after one quarter, but the Lady Knights clamped down defensively and allowed single digits in each of the three remaining quarters. Crestview led 24-22 at halftime and 35-29 after three quarters.

Crestview (3-1) will begin NWC play Thursday night at Spencerville.

Elida 48 Lincolnview 38

ELIDA – At the Elida Fieldhouse, the Bulldogs defeated Lincolnview 48-38 Tuesday night.

The Lancers (2-3) will host Lima Central Catholic in the NWC opener Thursday night.