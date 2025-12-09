VWHS shares semester exam info

Submitted information

Van Wert High School has scheduled first semester exams for the current school year for Thursday and Friday, December 18-19, according to Principal Chuck Rollins.

All students are required to take exams unless the course does not offer one or a student has been given permission to exempt through the Renaissance program.

Students who do not show up for their exams will be given a zero on the exam, fail the entire course for that semester, even if their percentage is equivalent to a passing grade, because they did not fulfill the course requirements, which includes taking the exam.

Students who are absent from an exam must follow all Van Wert High School attendance policies and procedures as adopted by the Board of Education. All make-up exams will occur according to district policies and procedures.

Each of the seven exam periods will last 1 hour and 20 minutes, with an hour open lunch period from 10:50-11:50 a.m. each day of the exams, and staff team time will be held from 2:40-3:10 p.m. on Thursday, December 18. Make-up testing, staff grading, or meetings will be held from 1:20-2:40 p.m., followed by staff team time from 2:40-3:10 p.m. on Friday, December 19.