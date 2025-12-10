DAR to hold brief ceremony Saturday

Submitted information

This Saturday, December 13, is National Wreaths Across America Day. The Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold a brief ceremony at 12 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

The public is invited to attend and to take part in placing wreaths on veterans graves following the ceremony. The public is invited to join DAR in honoring and remembering local deceased veterans. Thanks to numerous individuals and businesses, DAR will be laying 180 wreaths this year. DAR encourages all youth who are interested in assisting to help lay the wreaths.