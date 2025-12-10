David Eddy

David Eddy, age 68, of Toledo and formerly of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born on November 1, 1957, in Van Wert, to Lloyd E. and Lois I. (Wilmore) Eddy, who both preceded him in death.

David participated in the Special Olympics and found fulfillment in his work at Thomas Edison Closed Workshop and PC Workshop in Paulding. He enjoyed fishing and had a lifelong love of farming, especially riding alongside his father on the family farm.

He is survived by his siblings: Kent (Pam) Eddy of Grover Hill; Marcia (John) Laukhuf of Payne, and Mark (Karen) Eddy of Grover Hill. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Scott, Steven, Sarah, Stuart, Christopher, Tara, Melissa, Benjamin, and Aaron, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews who will cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Eddy, and a nephew, Matthew.

Private funeral services will be held. Interment will be in Middle Creek Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in David’s name to LifeWise of Grover Hill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.