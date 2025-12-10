Four people arraigned, two change pleas

VW independent staff

Four people were arraigned and two other defendants changed their pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this morning. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Gavin McMichael, 21, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound, and possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 14.

Zymarion Wilhite, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Wilhite was released on a surety bond with a vaiver of extradition. A pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. January 14.

Justin Wright, 28, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 14.

Seth Marbaugh, 34, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a waiver of extradition, if arrested outside the state. In addition, Marbaugh signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 7.

Plea changes

Anthony Oliver, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to 136 days in jail and was given credit for 136 days already served. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Logan Linton, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.