Man arrested for OVI at drive-thru

VW independent staff

Sometimes the wait at a fast food drive-thru can take longer than expected, due to large or separate orders from one person, special requests or a shortage of staff. There was a different reason for a recent delay at a local fast food joint – an alleged drunk driver.

A report from the Van Wert Police Department indicates an officer was dispatched to Taco Bell on S. Shannon St. at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, December 6, after a call of an unresponsive male in the drive-thru. The responding officer arrived to find several people standing next to a white Jeep and the officer noticed the driver breathing but passed out in the driver’s seat. The Jeep was still in drive and the man’s foot was on the brake.

An alleged drunk driver was found passed out in the Taco Bell drive-thru lane. VW independent photo

In the report, the officer stated he noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle and he said he was able to wake the driver up and have him put the Jeep in park. The man was then asked to exit the vehicle, which he did, and the officer noted his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and an odor of alcoholic beverage was coming from him.

The man, identified as Chad Thatcher, 38, of Van Wert, told the officer he had four beers and a shot and admitted he shouldn’t be driving. He willingly took standard field sobriety tests, which he did not pass. After the final test, the officer asked Thatcher again how much he had to drink and he said “probably 5 beers with a shot.” He also said he felt fine and “had a buzz.”

Thatcher was placed under arrest and was transported to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, where he initially agreed to take a breath test, then refused once the machine was ready. He was formally cited for OVI and was released to a sober adult.

It was noted in the report that Thatcher had prior OVIs in 2008 and 2020. His Jeep was towed to impound, due to the most recent OVI.

Since his arrest, Thatcher appeared in Van Wert Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 23 and a request to release the vehicle from impound was granted.