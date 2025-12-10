ODA releases 2026 fair schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has released the official dates for the 2026 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

As has been the case for many years, the Paulding County Fair will kick off the fair season on June 6, and the season will wrap up on October 17 with the Fairfield County Fair. In between, the Putnam County Fair will be held June 22-27, the Ohio State Fair July 29-August 9, the Auglaize County Fair August 2-8, the Mercer County Fair August 13-19, the Allen County Fair August 21-29, and the Van Wert County Fair September 1-7. For a complete schedule, click here.

“Ohio’s county and independent fairs are an important part of Ohio’s agricultural heritage and play a critical role in supporting youth leadership programs, like 4H and FFA,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. “When people attend the fair, they are supporting their local community, the agriculture industry, and our next generation of responsible food producers.”

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.