Susan Elaine Coil, age 69, of Van Wert, passed away on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, surrounded by her family at Saint Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Sue was born on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Betty Wright in Decatur, Indiana. She graduated from Van Wert High School. She worked with various companies such as Borden Foods, KMI Mfg, Ohio City Mfg, and Eaton.

Susan Coil

During a weekend outing with girlfriends in the summer of 1985, she met her future husband, Kevin Dean Coil, at a Firemen’s dance in Middle Point, Ohio. On November 25, 1987, they eloped in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Sue was a devoted fan of THE Ohio State University and Chicago Cubs. She drove her boys all over the state to countless football and baseball practices, games, and tournaments. During football season, you would always find her in the stands at all the Van Wert Cougar games, cheering on her boys and their teammates. She was also passionate about the arts and helped encourage some of her children and grandchildren to pursue career paths in the creative arts.

Every day of her life was shaped by the love for her family. They were her greatest joy and purpose. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kevin; her boys, Chris (Janelle) Fisher and B.J. (Kendra) Fisher; and daughter, Shelby Coil; her grandsons, Gabriel, Cole, and Ethan Fisher, and granddaughters, Aiyana and Savannah Coil.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother, William Wright; sister, Pamela Baird; brother-in-law, Rick Baird, and nieces Candy Beagle and Tina Subler.

Cremation has taken place according to her wishes, and a private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sue’s name to the Van Wert Humane Society, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

