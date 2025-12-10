VWHS Christmas concert…

The Vocal Music Department of Van Wert High School will present its Christmas Choral Concert on Monday, December 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The Freshmen Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, Select Acapella Choir, and Concert Choir will be featured. Students will perform songs such as “Heleluyan,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “The Bells of Christmas Medley,” and “O Magnum Mysterium.” The Van Wert High School choirs are under the direction of Miss Melissa Bloomfield. The concert is free and open to the public. Photo submitted