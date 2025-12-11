Cougars grapplers rally past Elida

VW independent sports/submitted information

In the home opener, the Van Wert wrestling team came away with a 46-30 WBL victory against the Elida Bulldogs on Thursday. The Cougars found themselves in an early hole but were able to start digging their way out of it with a fall by senior Carter Bledsoe (150) and a match-sealing fall by sophomore Max Heuerman (190).

106 – Nathan Cummans (E) fall :35 over Alianna Estrada (VW), 6-0 Elida

113 – Double forfeit

120 – Owen Bates (VW) tech fall 19-4 over Brody Sherrick, 6-5 Elida

126 – Kamar Morris (E) fall :18 over Jillian Sempkowski, 12-5 Elida

132 – Josiah Shoup (E) fall 1:17 over Ryan Wallace, 18-5 Elida

138 – Roman Martin (VW) tech fall 19-4 over Doug Noble (E),18-10 Elida

144 – Joseph Sommer (E) fall 1:14 over Gavin Gonzalez (VW), 24-10 Elida

150 – Carter Bledsoe (VW) fall 3:36 over Chase Rhine (VW), 24-16 Elida

157 – Briggs Wallace (VW) fall 2:26 over Connor Wita (E), 24-22 Elida

165 – Devon Burker (VW) fall :54 over Trevor Maxwell (E), 28-24 VW

175 – Braxton Hoover (E) forfeit, 30-28 Elida

190 – Max Heuerman (VW) fall :30 over JD Sweeney (E), 34-30 VW

215 – Auston Welker (VW) forfeit, 40-30 VW

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) fall 3:07 over Adrian Timmerman (E), 46-30 VW

The Cougars are back in action on Saturday with the varsity competing at the Coldwater Cavalier Invitational and the junior varsity competing at Lincolnview.