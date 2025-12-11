Grants available for small fire depts.

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – Applications are now being accepted for the State Fire Marshal’s 2026 Small County Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) Grant. Established recently by the 136th General Assembly via House Bill 96, the nonrenewable grant makes a total of $8 million in funding available for eligible fire departments across the state. Those departments can apply for up to $50,000 each to strengthen their operations, enhance safety, and better serve their communities.

Funding provided by the SCVFD Grant can be used for, but is not limited to, firefighter equipment and gear, rescue equipment and gear, and costs related to fire protection services. To learn more about the SCVFD Grant and to submit an application, fire departments can visit at com.ohio.gov/FireGrant. Applications will be accepted until January 10, 2026.

To be eligible to receive SCVFD Grant funding, applicants must meet both of the following eligibility requirements:

County Population – Eligible departments must be located in a county that has a population of 70,000 or less per the 2020 U.S. Census. Those qualifying counties include Adams, Ashland, Athens, Auglaize, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Champaign, Clinton, Coshocton, Crawford, Darke, Defiance, Fayette, Fulton, Gallia, Guernsey, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Noble, Ottawa, Paulding, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert, Vinton, Washington, Williams, and Wyandot counties.

Volunteer Fire Department Status – Eligible departments must have a volunteer fire department status as defined under Ohio Administrative Code 1301:7-7-02, which states that at least half of the firefighters are volunteer or paid-on-call and not eligible to pay into the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund.

Departments serving multiple counties are eligible only if they are located in a qualifying small county. Non-volunteer departments, and departments in counties with over 70,000 residents are not eligible for this grant funding.

“This grant is more than just funding, it’s a lifeline for Ohio’s small county volunteer fire departments, which are the backbone of our state’s fire service,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “These departments often operate with limited resources compared to their larger counterparts, yet they’re first on the scene when their communities need them most. With this support, we’re helping them continue their critical mission of protecting lives and property across Ohio.”

Each year, the Division of State Fire Marshal provides millions in grant funding to the state’s fire departments through other various programs like the MARCS Grant, Equipment Grants, and Training Reimbursement Grants.