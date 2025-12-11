Ohio Turnpike tolls going up in 2026

VW independent staff/submitted information

BEREA — It you travel along the Ohio Turnpike, you’ll pay more next year. A 2.7 percent toll rate increase will go into effect January 1.

The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will increase to $0.073 (or 7.3 cents) per mile in 2026 from $0.071 (or 7.1 cents) per mile in 2025, and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to $0.106 (or 10.6 cents) per mile in 2026 from $0.104 (or 10.4 cents) per mile in 2025.

The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles (Class 5) will increase to $0.226 (or 22.6 cents) per mile in 2026 from $0.220 (or 22 cents) per mile in 2025, and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to 0.284 (or 28.4 cents) per mile in 2026 from $0.276 (or 27.6 cents) per mile in 2025.

In 2026, the full trip toll fare traveling westbound across the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike (from Pennsylvania to Indiana) for:

E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will cost $19, a $0.50 increase from 2025, and cash/credit card customers will pay $27.75, up $0.75.

E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles (Class 5) will pay $58.75, up $1.25, and cash/credit card customers will pay $74, up $1.75.

In 2026, the full trip toll fare traveling eastbound across the Ohio Turnpike (from Indiana to Pennsylvania) for:

E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will cost $16, a $0.50 increase from 2025, and cash/credit card customers will pay $23.50, up $0.50.

E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles (Class 5) will pay $49.75, up $1.25, and cash/credit card customers will pay $62.75, up $1.75.

All customers traveling westbound through Eastgate Toll Plaza (near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border) will pay a roundtrip, flat-rate toll. All customers traveling eastbound through Eastgate Toll Plaza do not pay a toll.

Turnpike officials said increases, the Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates still rank among of the lowest in the country. The Commission relies primarily on toll revenue, no tax dollars, to operate and maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s infrastructure, which includes the roadway, bridge, and other projects.



The Commission held three public hearings to discuss the toll rate adjustment process from January to February 2023. The Schedule of Tolls for 2024-2028 was approved by the Commission in April, 2023.