Steven “Steve” Waterman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, received the ultimate victory on Tuesday, December 10, 2025, after a short battle with an unexpected illness. Surrounded by his loving family, angels gently lifted his spirit into the waiting arms of his Savior Jesus Christ.

He was born on January 28, 1958, to Byron “Bud” Waterman and Joanne (Rickard) Waterman, with his father preceding him in death and his mother surviving in Ohio City. The younger of two sons, Steve is survived by his brother, Gregory “Greg” (Ellen) Waterman. He is also preceded in death by his nephew, Brian Waterman, whose memory remained dear to him.

A proud graduate of Ohio City High School, Class of 1976, Steve pursued his education with purpose and dedication, earning associate degrees in accounting and business management from Wright State University. Feeling a call to ministry, he later earned his bachelor’s degree in religion from the University of Findlay and a master of divinity from Winebrenner Theological Seminary.

On March 4, 1989, Steve married the love of his life, Gloria Waterman (Johnson), who survives in Fort Wayne. Together they built a family grounded in love, laughter, and unwavering support. Their daughters, Jolynn “Jo” Simson (Waterman), married to Nate, with children Owen (8) and Ivy (6), and Jenna Dunham (Waterman), married to Joel, with children Beckham (4) and Briar (7 months), were the treasures of his life and a source of immeasurable pride.

For 29 years, Steve served faithfully as pastor of Olive Branch Church of God in Rockford, and Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy before retiring in 2018. His ministry touched countless lives through sermons, baptisms, weddings, prayers, and moments of quiet support—always offered with humility and a sincere heart. After retiring, he continued serving at C.A.L.L. Ministries Food Pantry in Celina, where he volunteered regularly and joyfully. During this time, he also attended Trinity Global Methodist Church in Van Wert, where he found ongoing fellowship and spiritual community.

Steve’s greatest joy was simply being wherever his grandchildren were. Whether settling into his favorite chair with a little one on his lap or cheering them on at their activities, he showed up for them in every way a grandfather could. Christmas held a special place in his heart—not only for the celebration of Jesus’ birth, which guided his life, but also for the magic and fun he created. He delighted in the candlelight, the traditions, and especially in donning his red velvet Santa suit, bringing wonder to those he loved most.

He cherished long bike rides, camping trips at Huggy Bear Campground, and quiet moments with his beloved dog, AJ, who was a constant source of comfort and companionship. After retirement, Steve found unexpected joy in pickleball — not just in playing, but in the friendships he formed on the court. He rarely missed a day, drawn as much to the people as to the game itself. Known for his lively spirit and loud, infectious laugh, Steve brought warmth, energy, and genuine joy wherever he went. He touched others simply by being present, and his love continues to echo in the lives of those he cherished. We find peace and joy in knowing that God has welcomed Steve home with the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, December 14, at Cowan Funeral Home in Van Wert. A one-hour visitation will also take place at 9 a.m. Monday, December 15, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service at Olive Branch Church of God in Rockford, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: C.A.L.L. Ministries Food Pantry in Celina.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.