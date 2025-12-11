VW independent girls basketball roundup

Elida 41 Van Wert 25

ELIDA — A slow start by Van Wert proved to be costly, as the Cougars fell to Elida 41-25 in the Western Buckeye League opener Thursday night.

The hosts led 12-3 after one quarter and 22-9 at halftime. It was 36-19 after three quarters. Elida’s Shaelynn Rager scored all seven of her points in the first quarter, then Lilly Sifrit and Emma Mitchell each scored five points in the second stanza. Claire Dingledine tallied seven of her 13 points in the third quarter. Jazz Florence and Amaya Dowdy each finished with eight points for Van Wert.

The Cougars (0-5, 0-1 WBL) will host Wayne Trace on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 59 Lima Central Catholic 25

In the Northwest Conference opener, Lincolnview rolled to a 59-25 home win over Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

The Lancers led 15-6 after one quarter, with Kassidy Hammons draining a pair of treys and Brooklyn Byrne adding a pair of conventional baskets. In the second quarter, Byrne and Annabel Horstman each scored two baskets and Lincolnview extended the lead to 27-13. Kiera Breese drilled two triples in the third quarter and the Lancer defense clamped down and held the Thunderbirds off the scoreboard.

Breese finished with 12 points and Byrne added 10. Horstman tallied eight points in the win. Corie Schneider led Lima Central Catholic with nine points.

Lincolnview (3-3, 1-0 NWC) will travel to Wayne Trace on Monday.

Spencerville 43 Crestview 38

SPENCERVILLE — In a key early season NWC matchup, Spencerville defeated Crestview 43-38 on Monday.

Behind five points by Briley Cook and a triple each by Clara Goecke and Tatum Schwartz, the Bearcats led 11-5 after one quarter. In the second period, Zoe Ross, Evie Williman and Lydia Grace each hit a trey, which allowed the Lady Knights to close the gap to 20-17 at halftime. Schwartz knocked down two more threes in the third quarter and the Bearcats led 29-24 after three quarters. Ross hit three treys in the fourth quarter and finished with a team high 15 points. Cook led all scorers with 16 points and Goecke added 14.

Crestview (3-2, 0-1 NWC) will entertain Fort Jennings on Monday. Spencerville (5-1, 1-0 NWC) will travel to Marion Local on Tuesday.