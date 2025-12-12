Crestview falls to Spencerville 65-39
VW independent sports
CONVOY — The Sensabaugh brothers put on a show in Convoy Friday night.
5-11 junior Will Sensabaugh hit eight triples and finished with 32 points, inc 6-0 senior Owen Sensabaugh scored 20 points, including 13 in the third quarter and the Bearcats rolled to a 65-39 victory over Crestview.
Will Sensabaugh scored 13 in the first quarter alone and Spencerville (3-0) led 15-10 entering the second quarter. The Bearcats stretched the lead to 31-19 at halftime, and 55-30 after three quarters.
Will Sheets led the Knights (1-3, 0-1 NWC) with 12 points while Cash Hammons added 10.
Crestview will host Wayne Trace tonight (5 p.m. JV start) while Spencerville will travel to Ottoville.
