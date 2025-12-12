Friday night basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 12.
MAC
Coldwater 50 New Knoxville 35
Delphos St. John’s 64 Minster 44
Marion Local 53 Fort Recovery 39
Versailles 68 Parkway 46
NWC
Delphos Jefferson 39 Bluffton 38
Lincolnview 61 Lima Central Catholic 45
Spencerville 65 Crestview 39
TCL
Lima Sr. 94 Toledo Waite 17
WBL
Bath 60 St. Marys Memorial 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 40 Defiance 38
Shawnee 97 Kenton 39
Van Wert 61 Elida 36
Wapakoneta 48 Celina 36
Non-conference
Columbus Grove 68 Calvert 57
Delta 55 Ayersville 54
Fairview 63 Continental 38
Wauseon 57 Edgerton 32
