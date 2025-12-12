Friday night basketball scoreboard

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 12.

MAC

Coldwater 50 New Knoxville 35

Delphos St. John’s 64 Minster 44

Marion Local 53 Fort Recovery 39

Versailles 68 Parkway 46

NWC

Delphos Jefferson 39 Bluffton 38

Lincolnview 61 Lima Central Catholic 45

Spencerville 65 Crestview 39

TCL

Lima Sr. 94 Toledo Waite 17

WBL

Bath 60 St. Marys Memorial 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 40 Defiance 38

Shawnee 97 Kenton 39

Van Wert 61 Elida 36

Wapakoneta 48 Celina 36

Non-conference

Columbus Grove 68 Calvert 57

Delta 55 Ayersville 54

Fairview 63 Continental 38

Wauseon 57 Edgerton 32