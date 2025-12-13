Crestview BOE to meet Monday night

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will meet on final time in 2025 and it appears the agenda is light.

Among the items on Monday’s agenda – recognition of state golf qualifier Mathew Dealey, state cross country qualifiers Anna Gardner and Emily Heath and the Division IV state champion boys cross country team.

The board is expected to accept a handful of donations, receive a facilities update from Superintendent Matt Dube and see the list of proposed board meetings for 2026. Board members are also expected to set 6 p.m. Monday, January 12, as the date for the annual organizational meeting, followed by the regular monthly meeting. A memorandum of understanding with the Crestview Employees Association regarding paraprofessionals is scheduled for a vote, and an executive session to discuss personnel is planned as well.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room.