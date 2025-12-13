Drones to help local Sheriff’s Office

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced the recent acquisition of drones for his department. Sheriff Riggenbach said the purchase was made possible via donations from the Cooper Family Foundation, Diana Cooper, and the Van Wert County Foundation, Tim A. Rolsten and Patricia A. Rolsten Memorial Fund. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that he is very appreciative of the donations his office received to start a drone program.

The drones are being used in various ways by the pilots to assist them in their duties. The drones can also help improve the safety of deputies and other first responders on a wide range of calls they respond to.



Sheriff Riggenbach said there are six members of the Sheriff’s Office who have received the Part 107A training to obtain their pilot license. The training was obtained through the Vantage Career Center earlier this year.