Friday fire call…

The Van Wert Fire Department responded to a home on W. Maple St. at around 1:40 p.m. Friday, due to an electrical device in the ceiling malfunctioning and briefly catching fire. Upon arrival the fire was out. Firemen checked the surrounding area to make sure it had not spread. There was some damage to the immediate area. Along with the fire department, the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County CERT were at the scene. City of Van Wert personnel were called to salt the affected road surfaces of the affected area. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer