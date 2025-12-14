Hoops: Cougars, Lancers, Knights fall

VW independent sports

Kalida 49 Van Wert 44

KALIDA — A stifling Kalida defense kept Van Wert at bay throughout the game and the Wildcats (2-3) defeated previously unbeaten Van Wert 49-44 Saturday night.

The Cougars (3-1) led 11-10 after one quarter and 17-14 at halftime. In the third quarter, Kalida’s Paul Stechschulte came off the bench to hit a trey and a pair of foul shots, while Gavin Leis provided a triple off the bench. Xavier Kelly hit Van Wert’s only three pointer of the night at the third quarter buzzer, which trimmed Kalida’s lead to one, 33-32. The Cougars were just 1-of-12 from three point range in the game. Timely treys by Leis and Stechschulte, along with a pair of baskets by Logan Kerner kept Van Wert off balance in the fourth quarter.

Zach Crummey led all scorers with 19 points, with 15 points coming in the second half. Kelly added nine points and Micah Cowan chipped in with seven points.While the Cougars struggled from the floor, they converted 11-of-12 free throws. Stechschulte led the Wildcats with 11 points, while Owen Grime finished with eight points.

Van Wert will play at Delphos St. John’s Tuesday night, then will travel to Bath on Friday before facing Springfield at Defiance High School on Saturday.

Ada 64 Lincolnview 63

ADA — A late fourth quarter rally by Ada forced overtime, then the Bulldogs went on to defeat Lincolnview 64-63 on Saturday. It was Lincolnview’s first loss of the season (4-1).

The Lancers led by five with 40 seconds left but Ada was able to make up the difference, including a three pointer at the buzzer to force the extra session. The Bulldogs led 18-12 after the first quarter but a second quarter push by Lincolnview trimmed the lead to one, 31-30, at halftime. An 18-9 third quarter scoring advantage gave the Lancers a 48-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Lincolnview’s Max Hammons led all scorers with 25 points, Marshall Hammons added 13 points and six rebounds, and Gavin Evans and Chayse Overholt each scored eight points. Ada had two players in double figures, as Carson Conley finished with 22 points and Jack Zimmerman added 17.

Lincolnview will host Ottoville on Friday and Fort Jennings on Saturday.

Wayne Trace 48 Crestview 41

CONVOY — Both teams struggled from the floor, but Wayne Trace was able to hit some key shots and pulled away from Crestview 48-41 on Saturday.

The Raiders finished 17-of-43 from the floor (39.5 percent), while the Knights converted 13-of-49 shots (26.5) percent, including just 3-of-23 three point attempts. Crestview did lead in other categories, including a 12-of-19 showing at the foul line, compared to 6-of-14 by Wayne Trace, and the Knights enjoyed a 39-29 advantage on the boards, with Will Sheets grabbing 13 rebounds, to go along with 11 points.

Crestview led 13-8 after one quarter, with Hayden Perrott accounting for nine points in the period. Wayne Trace closed the gap to one, 23-22, at halftime, with Caden Sinn putting in seven points. Behind a pair of triples by Sinn, the Raiders led 34-33 after three quarters. Perrott scored eight points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of three pointers and he led the Knights with 20 points. Sinn led all scorers with 24 points, including five treys.

Crestview (1-4) will travel to Columbus Grove on Friday then will host Kalida on Saturday. Wayne Trace will entertain Paulding on Friday.