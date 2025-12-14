Lynn L. “Peach” Parrish

Lynn L. “Peach” Parrish, 73, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, December 7, 2025, at VanCrest Nursing Home in Van Wert.

He was born September 27, 1952, to Howard and Dorothy (Corwin) Parrish, and was a 1970 graduate of Oakwood High School. On October 19, 2013, he married the love of his life, Teresa (Alexander) Staude who survives in Van Wert.

Lynn retired from Alexander-Bebout in March 2021 after a lifetime in construction. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1320, Elks Lodge #1197, and American Legion Post #178, all in Van Wert. He and Teresa had enjoyed traveling and Lynn had been the resident fireworks technician at Hamilton Lake. Always the quintessential storyteller, his stories were funnier each time he told them.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Teresa; his son, David (Ann) Parrish of Defiance; daughters, Melissa Parrish-Valle of Austin, Texas, Sarah (Eric) Schier of Delphos, and Tracy (Brian) Mitchener; his grandchildren Kelsea (Chris) Ballard, Joey, Wes, and Grace Schier, Zach Parrish, Katie (Adam) Niese, Lauren and Ava Mitchener, and Elijah Staude; a great-granddaughter, Parker Gerenscer; his much older twin sister, Linda Fisher, and brothers, Joe (Joanna) Parrish and Denny (Karen) Parrish all of Defiance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Tom and Sylvia Alexander; a son, John Clinton Parrish; a daughter, Angela “Angel” Staude; brothers, Jack and Allen Parrish, and half-brothers, Howard Parrish, Jr., J. William Parrish, and James Parrish; and grandson, Hunter Alan Parrish.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 20, with services following at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.