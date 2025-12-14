On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

WKSD

Monday, December 15 – Lincolnview at Wayne Trace (girls, 6:20 p.m. pregame)

Thursday, December 18 – Wayne Trace at Paulding (girls)

Friday, December 19 – Paulding at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, December 20 – Ottoville at Paulding (boys)

WERT

Tuesday, December 16 – Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s (boys)