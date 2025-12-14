Students join Blue, Red, White clubs

CONVOY — Crestview Elementary has announced the Blue, Red and White Clubs for the first trimester. These academic clubs are based on student grades for third, fourth and fifth graders.

For Blue Club eligibility, students must have all A’s on their grade card during the first trimester. Blue Club members include:

Third grade: Cooper Agner, Lydia Ballard, Amelia Brown, Elliana Cox, Ryleigh Dickens, Selah Geise, Cooper Harmon, Claire Hirschy, Paislee Kreischer, Colt Lichtensteiger, Harper McCoy, Adley Miller, Owen Motycka, Kennedy Orsbon, Etta Schaffner, Rigby Straw.

Fourth grade: Ava Andrews, Jade Burkhart, Braydon Carrier, Violet Flynn, Blakely Hagaman, Kenyan Huston, Zeke Kuhn, Cameron Lyons, Dixie Moulton, Haylen Patton, Henry Schaffner, Nora Semer, Kallen Staten, Flynn Williman, Woodard Young.

Fifth grade: Evelyn Beougher, Zetta Hammons, Abel Harter, Lenox Le, Jep Lichtensteiger, Memphis Miller, Lela Murphy, Nolan Perkins, Oscar Salazar, Lexie Sherer, Maverick Tice, Colby Tyas, Finn Wordan.

Members of Crestview Elementary’s Blue Club are shown above. Photos submitted

Red Club members must have all A’s and B’s during the first trimester. Red Club members include:

Third grade: Cooper Blake, Luke Brown, Beau Bunker, Dallas Clark, Hunter Elliott, Maverick Foreman, Elliott Kreischer, Mila Lyons, Elizabeth Manson, Novalee Mies, Ellix Miller, Kaine Olwin, Davis Roessner, Ellinor Routt, Masyn Runyon, Landon Shaner, Nolan Smart, Branch Springer, Pierce Tate, Sylar Wallace, Caroline Young.

Fourth grade: Aubree Allenbaugh, Ella Berning, Deacon Cochran, August Diener, Addilyn Fair, Avery Fetters, Ruby Grant, Avery Germann, Daniel Hakes, Jenson Holden, Emma Merkle, Lane Miller, Lucille Moser, Nathaniel Mueller, Branson Oakley, Brooklyn Osborn, Aurora Perrott, Hailey Poling, Cooper Roth, Landon Sheets, Nellie Speelman, Max Wallis.

Fifth grade: Anthony Andrews, Annabelle Alford, Zavier Berning, Mason Boyd, Ashley Bunker, Ridge Burley, Maevan Conn, Riley Dickson, Isaiah Esparza, Garrett Grubb, Noah Haley, Koda Hammons, Solomon Hull, Andrew Knueve, Drew Lichtensteiger, Weston Little, Breccan Marquardt, Aiden May, Elliana Metzger, Bryson Ogg, Kale Pugh, Addalynne Ragan, Connor Ream, Camden Roger, Georgia Smazenko, Alivia Speaks, Deklan Speaks.

For White Club eligibility, students must earn all B’s during the first trimester. White club members include:

Third grade: Ophelia Hitchcock

Fifth grade: Kenlie Harting, Pyper Palacios