Weekend wrestling roundup

VW independent sports

Lancer Invitational

Shawnee won the team title at Saturday’s 19-team Lancer Invitational at Lincolnview High School. Crestview finished fourth and the host Lancers finished 14th.

The Indians finished with 300 team points, while Van Buren was the runner-up (297.5), followed by Spencerville (217.5) and Crestview (203). Lincolnview finished with 127 points.

Grant Grubb, Robert Tyas and Abel Rodriguez were Crestview’s highest placers. Grubb finishing second at 113 pounds after dropping a 6-0 decision to Wayne Trace’s Caden Kimmel in the finals, while Tyas was the runner-up at 126 pounds after being pinned by Ada’s Silas Riblet (3:14). Rodriguez finished second in the 132 pound weight class, after losing via pin (:54) at the hands of Ben Gurney of Wayne Trace, which gave the Raiders three individual champions. Other top finishers for the Knights were Dylan Cress (fourth, 106), Corbett Roth (sixth, 175) and Hudson Buuck (sixth, 285).

Ethan Renner was Lincolnview’s highest placer, finishing second at 165 pounds after losing by pin (1:39) to Spencerville’s Keaton Jacobs. Lancer teammate Adan Qintero finished fourth at 285.

Van Wert’s “B” team competed at the invite and finished 16th with 103 points. The highest placers for the Cougars were Heath Calvelage (fourth, 113), Bradex Agler (third, 144), and Auston Welker (fifth, 190).

Coldwater Cavalier Pool

COLDWATER — Led by Owen Bates and Breese Bollenbacher, Van Wert finished seventh out of 21 teams at the Coldwater Cavalier Pool on Saturday.

Bates was the runner-up at 113 pounds after losing via major decision (14-2) to Tate St. Laurent of Indianapolis Cathedral, while Bollenbacher finished second at 285 after losing to Christopher Timms of Indian Lake (15-6 major decision). Other top finishers for the Cougars were Ryan Wallace (sixth, 132), Tristan Thiebaut (sixth, 144), and Briggs Wallace (sixth, 157).

Indianpolis Cathedral won the team title (326.5 points), followed by Woodmore (288.5) and Indian Lake (178.5). Host Coldwater was fifth (153.5 points) and Van Wert was seventh with 135 points.

Cougar girls wrestle in Clyde

CLYDE — Van Wert’s girls wrestling team traveled to Clyde on Sunday to compete in the Clyde girls tournament. Both Alianna Estrada (100) and Jillian Sempkowski (120) had competitive days. The Cougars are all back in action on Thursday when they take the mat at Lima Bath in a WBL dual meet.