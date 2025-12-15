Campaign donation…

Central Insurance has completed its 2025-26 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County, contributing an outstanding $133,007. This total includes $58,007 in employee pledges, matched by a generous $75,000 from the company. As the United Way’s longest-standing partner, Central Insurance’s support extends far beyond financial contributions. Employees actively participate in annual campaigns and fundraisers, and volunteer their time to many other organizations. This dedication directly strengthens the work of the 32 United Way funded agencies that provide essential services and resources to individuals and families throughout Van Wert County. Pictured from left to right are Tracey Lautzenheiser, Central Insurance/United Way board member; Amelia Clouse – Central Insurance/United Way board member; Ashley Bultemeier, United Way Executive Director, and Central Insurance Chairman, CEO and President Evan Purmort. Photo submitted