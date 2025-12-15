Crestview BOE, Dube honor state level fall athletes

Shown from left to right are Crestview Local Schools Board of Education President Brad Perrott, Superintendent Matt Dube and Treasurer Ashley Whetsel. All three took part in Monday’s board meeting. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Crestview High School athletes who competed at the state level in fall sports were honored during Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview school board.

The board recognized golf state qualifier Matthew Dealey, coach Jeremy Best and coach Mitchell Rickard, cross country state qualifiers Anna Gardner and Emily Heth, and Division IV cross country state champions Jacob Heth, Drayden Hoffman, Ian Owens, Hudson Perrott, Luke Sawmiller, Lincoln Smith, Caleb Thomas, Kale Vining, Derek Young, coach Randy Grandstaff and coach Ragen Harting.

“It makes things very nice as a superintendent walking into such success – I had nothing to do with any of this but I’ll take lots of credit,” Superintendent Matt Dube quipped. “I appreciate all of your efforts. This has been an amazing run for our fall athletes and hopefully we keep it rolling.”

The agenda itself was rather light. A January 17-18 trip by FFA for a leadership conference in Dublin, Ohio, was approved. Approval was given to a memorandum of understanding with the Crestview Employees Association regarding paraprofessionals.

Along with approving routine financial matters, the board graciously accepted three donations, including $13,180 from Life House Church for Crestview student support activities, $1,425 from Kory and Mandi Lichtensteiger for seventh grade boys basketball uniforms, and a $5,000 grant from the Battelle Foundation for Crestview Elementary STEM.

During his monthly report, Dube said there’s a proposed new athletic facilities upgrade layout that could cut down on site work and possibly help reduce costs. Board members will study the proposal and discuss it at a future meeting.

The board went into executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of employees but no action was taken.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting as required by law at 6 p.m. Monday, January 12, followed by the regular monthly meeting and a tax budget hearing. Brad Perrott will serve as President Pro-Tem at the organizational meeting.